Harper Homers Twice, Phils Win: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 8/10/19

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Workers have started to neutralize a highly toxic chemical on the site of a massive Philadelphia refinery that’s been shut down since explosions and a blaze earlier this summer. Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel says workers are at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions site around the clock, seven days a week in an effort to neutralize the 33,000 gallons of hydrofluoric acid there. It could take several weeks to complete.

Hydrofluoric acid is one of the most dangerous chemicals in use. Refineries use it to create high-octane fuel. Chemical safety officials have said it had been released into the atmosphere, a low-lying toxic cloud could travel quickly over miles, affecting more than a million people. Thiel says air monitoring is continuing and there are no signs that the chemical was ever released. Thiel says the cause of the June 21 fire and explosion remains unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart has ordered workers to remove video game signs and displays that depict violence from stores nationwide after 22 people died in a shooting at one of its Texas stores, but the big box retailer will continue to sell guns. In an internal memo, the retailer told employees to remove any violent marketing material, unplug Xbox and PlayStation consoles that show violent video games and turn off any violence depicted on screens in its electronics departments.

Employees also were asked to shut off hunting season videos in the sporting goods department where guns are sold. “Remove from the salesfloor or turn off these items immediately,” the memo said. Walmart will still sell the violent video games and hasn’t made any changes to its gun sales policy, despite pressure from workers, politicians and activists to do so. “We’ve taken this action out of respect for the incidents of the past week,” Walmart spokeswoman Tara House said in an email. She declined to answer any questions beyond the statement. Detractors panned the move as an empty gesture aimed a deflecting criticism rather than solving a problem.

HOOPA, Calif. (AP) — They probably don’t train people for this at the Sheriff’s Academy. A patrol car was struck by a falling bear in Northern California last weekend. Authorities say a Humboldt County sheriff’s deputy was driving on State Route 96 on Aug. 3, answering a report of a drug overdose in the community of Orleans, when the bear fell or jumped onto the car, apparently from a steep embankment.

The bear smashed the hood and windshield. The patrol car hit an embankment, rolled onto its side and burst into flames. The deputy managed to escape without serious injury. The fire was contained to about half an acre but the car was gutted. However, the California Department of Transportation stated: “Don’t worry, the bear also fled the scene.”

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Bryce Harper homered twice, including a towering three-run drive into McCovey Cove, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Francisco Giants 9-6. Harper hit a solo shot off Tyler Beede in the fifth. The slugger connected again in the seventh against Tony Watson, belting his 22nd homer after Adam Haseley singled and pinch-hitter Sean Rodriguez walked.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils visit the San Francisco Giants at 3:30pm while CBS Sportsradio continues on WKOK.com.

LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and Marcell Ozuna followed with a two-run homer, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-2. Goldschmidt’s single went under the glove of Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman, scoring Dexter Fowler to break a 2-all tie.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Final Milwaukee 6 Texas 5

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Oakland 7 Chi White Sox 0

Final Houston 3 Baltimore 2

Final Toronto 8 N-Y Yankees 2

Final Detroit 5 Kansas City 2

Final Boston 16 L-A Angels 4

Final Cleveland 6 Minnesota 2

Final Tampa Bay 5 Seattle 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Atlanta 8 Miami 4

Final N-Y Mets 7 Washington 6

Final Cincinnati 5 Chi Cubs 2

Final St. Louis 6 Pittsburgh 2

Final Arizona 3 L-A Dodgers 2, 11 Innings

Final San Diego 7 Colorado 1

Final Philadelphia 9 San Francisco 6

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Minnesota 89 Connecticut 57

Final Chicago 87 Las Vegas 84

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON

Final Pittsburgh 30 Tampa Bay 28

Final Minnesota 34 New Orleans 25

L.A. Rams at Oakland 8:00 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City 8:00 p.m.

Dallas at San Francisco 9:00 p.m.

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

Texas at Milwaukee 7:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

N-Y Yankees at Toronto 3:07 p.m.

L-A Angels at Boston 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chi White Sox 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia at San Francisco 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami 6:10 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Cincinnati 7:10 p.m.

Washington at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L-A Dodgers 9:10 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Atlanta at Indiana 3:00 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix 10:00 p.m.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

New England at Seattle 4:00 p.m.

