Harper Hits 2nd Homer: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 4/1/19

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a ruling throwing out convictions on some charges for a former northeastern Pennsylvania judge in what prosecutors said were juveniles wrongly sent to detention center. The three-member 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel agreed Friday with a judge’s decision to vacate racketeering and money laundering conspiracy charges against former Luzerne County judge Mark Ciavarella Jr.

But the panel denied his bid to add mail fraud convictions to the list of vacated charges. He argued that jury instructions were flawed in light of a post-trial Supreme Court ruling. Ciavarella was convicted in 2011 of accepting bribes in exchange for ordering kids to a for-profit detention center for a wide range of relatively minor infractions. Sentenced to 28 years, he has denied wrongdoing.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge says a North Carolina charter school promoting traditional values is engaging in unconstitutional sex discrimination by requiring girls to wear skirts. U.S. District Judge Malcolm Howard ruled Thursday that Charter Day School can’t enforce the skirts-only rule as part of its dress code since girls are clearly treated differently from boys.

The kindergarten through 8th grade school is in Leland, 10 miles (16.1 kilometers) west of Wilmington. The school is public and funded by taxpayers, but as a charter school can draw up some of its own rules.

The guardians of three girls attending the school sued the school in 2016. They said the dress code forces girls to pay constant attention to the positioning of their legs during class and avoid playing sports during recess.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Sens. Susan Collins, of Maine, and Dianne Feinstein, of California, want to create a Smithsonian Women’s History Museum. They’ve introduced a bipartisan bill to establish the museum in Washington, D.C. Collins said women have made invaluable contributions to the nation, and that “a museum recognizing these achievements and experiences is long overdue.”

Companion legislation has been introduced in the U.S. House. In December 2014, Congress created a commission to study the potential for an American museum of women’s history. The commission recommended such a museum, and the bill would create a council to make recommendations on planning, design and construction.

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News host Jeanine Pirro is back on the air after a two-week absence following her comments questioning a Muslim congresswoman’s loyalties. “Justice with Judge Jeanine” returned Saturday. The former judge and prosecutor thanked her viewers but didn’t directly discuss her apparent suspension.

Pirro asked on-air March 9 whether Rep. Ilhan Omar’s traditional Muslim head covering indicated the Minnesota Democrat followed Islamic religious law that Pirro called “antithetical to the U.S. Constitution.”

Pirro later said she’d simply tried to start a debate. She added that being Muslim doesn’t mean a person doesn’t support the Constitution. Fox said at the time it “strongly condemned” Pirro’s comments. The network didn’t explain her subsequent absence, declining to comment on what it called “internal scheduling matters.”

A message was sent to a Fox spokeswoman Sunday asking about Pirro’s return.

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson and other clergy are planning a rally in support of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, who’s faced criticism since her office dropped charges against actor Jussie Smollett

Jackson’s Rainbow/PUSH Coalition says the civil rights leader will join fellow clergy, elected officials, attorneys and community activists for a Monday morning rally at the Chicago Temple supporting Foxx. Jackson says in a statement that the criticism of Foxx is “unreasonable, unjustified and politically motivated.”

Foxx has faced criticism since prosecutors dismissed all 16 felony counts against Smollett, who is black and gay. The “Empire” actor was accused of faking a racist, anti-gay attack on himself in January.

Authorities say that in return for the charges being dropped, Smollett agreed to forfeit the $10,000 he put up to get out of jail and completed community service. The Chicago Tribune reports that the community service included volunteering at Rainbow/PUSH Coalition.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday defended his interactions with women, saying he doesn’t believe he’s ever acted inappropriately. But a Nevada politician’s assertion that Biden’s kiss on the back of her head made her feel uncomfortable prompted some Democrats to question whether the 76-year-old is too out of step with his own party to run a successful 2020 presidential campaign.

The episode, recounted by Democrat Lucy Flores, highlighted an aspect of Biden’s persona that has been publicly known for years: the affectionate whispers, hugs and shoulder squeezes he has long doled out to women, often on camera and at high-profile public events. In a moment of national reckoning over sexual harassment and the treatment of women by powerful men, some Democrats said Biden’s actions have taken on a new light.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Beyonce was named entertainer of the year at the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards ceremony that highlighted works by entertainers and writers of color. After Beyonce accepted the award Saturday night at the Dolby Theatre, the superstar paid homage to the people who were nominated in the same category as she was. She beat out LeBron James, Regina King, Chadwick Boseman and Ryan Coogler. Beyonce released a joint album last year with her husband, Jay-Z, called “Everything is Love.”

The prolific singer also paid tribute to historically black colleges and universities, as well as the dance troupes and step teams at HBCUs during her groundbreaking two-hour Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival performance. She also performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which is known as the national black anthem, at the festival and donated $100,000 to four black universities shortly after her performance.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Disney’s “Dumbo” isn’t exactly taking flight at the North American box office the way its other live-action remakes of animated classics have. The Walt Disney Co. said Sunday that the Tim Burton-directed film has earned an estimated $45 million domestically against a $170 million production budget. It’s less than half of what “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Jungle Book” opened to.

“Dumbo” did bump Jordan Peele’s “Us” to second place. “Us” added $33.6 million, bringing its domestic total to $128.2 million in its second week. “Captain Marvel” landed in third place with an additional $20 million. It’s now earned more than $350 million in North America. “Five Feet Apart” took fourth place with $6.3 million and the faith-based pregnancy movie “Unplanned” rounded out the top five with $6.1 million.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper homered for the second straight game to cap a fantastic debut weekend and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 5-1 to complete a three-game sweep. Harper connected on a solo shot to right field off Shane Carle in the seventh inning. The slugger heads back to Washington this week to face his former team. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Trevor Williams pitched six effective innings and drove in two runs, helping the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the sloppy Cincinnati Reds 5-0. Williams picked up where he left off last season, when he was the only major leaguer to make 10 starts of at least six innings without allowing a run. The right-hander gave up three hits, struck out six and walked one.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matt Murray stopped 37 shots and the Pittsburgh Penguins inched closer to a playoff berth with a 3-1 win over Carolina. Matt Cullen, at 42 the NHL’s oldest player, had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh. Garrett Wilson collected his first goal in nearly two months and Patric Hornqvist added his first even-strength score since early January. Murray did the rest while as the Penguins took a major step toward assuring itself of a spot in the postseason for the 13th consecutive year.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 29 saves and Ryan Strome scored for the third consecutive game and the New York Rangers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0. Pavel Buchnevich, and Brady Skjei also scored for the Rangers and Brett Howden had two assists.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Texas 11 Chi Cubs 10

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 7 N-Y Yankees 5

Final Detroit 4 Toronto 3, 11 Innings

Final Tampa Bay 3 Houston 1

Final Minnesota 9 Cleveland 3

Final Chi White Sox 6 Kansas City 3

Final Oakland 2 L-A Angels 1

Final Seattle 10 Boston 8

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 5 Cincinnati 0

Final Miami 3 Colorado 0

Final Washington 6 N-Y Mets 5

Final Milwaukee 5 St. Louis 4

Final San Diego 3 San Francisco 1

Final L-A Dodgers 8 Arizona 7

Final Philadelphia 5 Atlanta 1

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final OT Atlanta 136 Milwaukee 135

Final Dallas 106 Oklahoma City 103

Final L.A. Lakers 130 New Orleans 102

Final Sacramento 113 San Antonio 106

Final Washington 95 Denver 90

Final Golden State 137 Charlotte 90

Final L.A. Clippers 113 Memphis 96

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final N-Y Rangers 3 Philadelphia 0

Final Arizona 4 Minnesota 0

Final Pittsburgh 3 Carolina 1

Final Columbus 4 Buffalo 0

Final Detroit 6 Boston 3

Final Calgary 5 San Jose 3

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (5) Michigan St. 68 (1) Duke 67

Final OT (14) Auburn 77 (7) Kentucky 71

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final D.C. United 2 Orlando 1

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Colorado at Tampa Bay 7:10 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chi White Sox at Cleveland 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at N-Y Yankees 6:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Texas 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Oakland 10:07 p.m.

L-A Angels at Seattle 10:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis at Pittsburgh 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati 6:40 p.m.

N-Y Mets at Miami 7:10 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Atlanta 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L-A Dodgers 10:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego 10:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Detroit at Indiana 7:00 p.m.

Orlando at Toronto 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Boston 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at N-Y Knicks 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota 8:00 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Utah 9:00 p.m.

Cleveland at Phoenix 10:00 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Washington at Florida 7:00 p.m.

Toronto at N-Y Islanders 7:00 p.m.

N-Y Rangers at New Jersey 7:00 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis 8:00 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas 10:00 p.m.

Calgary at L.A. Kings 10:00 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved