‘Hamilton’ actor Bryan Terrell Clark headlines SU’s MLK week

SELINSGROVE – A Broadway actor who’s been in ‘Hamilton’ is looking to spread his message of purpose during Susquehanna University’s Martin Luther King observances next week. Bryan Terrell Clark, an actor, singer, and songwriter, will present his talk, “Finding Your Purpose: From Baltimore to Broadway’s ‘Hamilton’.” Clark will speak at SU Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Degenstein Theater, “Out of coming from Baltimore and making it to Broadway is a vehicle will take to hopefully encourage and motivate people to remember what their passions are, to thrive in their passions if they already know what they are and to allow them to lead to a more fulfilling life.”

Clark says MLK day is a great time to honor Martin Luther King Jr as a person, “To take that passion and follow that passion and to honestly support one of the greatest leaders of the Civil Rights Movement that we know, it’s literally like a serendipitous moment for me in my work in social justice and my work as a performer to literally be speaking during the week that we honor him.”

Crystal Gibson, Interim Athletic Director says a week like this only helps the university’s goal to increase diversity, “The university is really committed to increasing and pushing the needle in diversity efforts. We have the MLK convocation which we’ve been putting on for a couple years now. We’ve increased the number of diversity efforts on campus.”

You can visit susqu.edu for more information and a full list of the events. Hear more about next week’s events on the WKOK podcast page.