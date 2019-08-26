Habitat for Humanity providing low cost housing to The Valley

SUNBURY — Habitat for Humanity has been providing low cost housing around the US since 1976, and became a help worldwide because of the help of President Jimmy Carter. Here in the The Valley there are projects going on in Snyder, Union and Northumberland counties.

Christian Schlieder, Vice President of the local Habitat for Humanity, told us on a recent episode of WKOK Sunrise, how SUN Habitat helps people get a home, “We provide a zero percent 30-year mortgage for new homes that we construct for our families. So this makes it extremely affordable.”

Sandy Hopkins, Administrator for the SUN (Snyder, Union and Northumberland County) Habitat, says there’s no other program in this area providing the service they provide, “For those who are living at the 60-80% of the median income, there is no other program in this area that allows somebody that’s making that much income to give them a hand up into a new home rather than renting. We can usually give them a mortgage less than they’re renting their homes for.”

SUN Habitat relies heavily on fundraising and donations, and right now they are now having a drawing for Penn State tickets for the “White Out” game against Michigan in October, “They are very close to the sideline on the Penn State side. We also have a $100 gift card and a parking pass.”

The Penn State ticket grand prize package is worth approximately $900. Raffle tickets are $30 each and you can purchase them by going to SUNHabitat.org. You can hear the full conversation on the WKOK podcast page at WKOK.com, or visit WKOK on Google Play or Apple Podcasts and subscribe.