Gunshots at Church: AP Penna. Headlines, Oscar list and more…

LEOLA, Pa. (AP) — Officials say an accidental discharge of a gun at a Pennsylvania church on Sunday morning injured two people. LNP newspaper reports that a church statement said the firearm “was accidentally discharged” inside the security office at Worship Center in Upper Leacock Township at about 10 a.m. Sunday. One of the injured was taken to a hospital but the church later said he had been discharged. East Lampeter Township police responded to a report that a man had shot himself in the head. A radio dispatch report said the man was conscious. Dustin Leed, director of digital ministry, said all church security officers are armed.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposal to start a major new scholarship program for students at Pennsylvania’s state-owned universities spotlit an uncomfortable truth about Pennsylvania’s ragged performance on higher education funding. By just about every measure there is, Pennsylvania is ranked at the bottom in the level of state support for higher education, student debt and affordability of its colleges. Ken Mash, who is president of the union of faculty members and coaches at Pennsylvania’s 14 state-owned universities, says everybody agrees it’s a problem, but nobody has come forward with a solution.

NESQUEHONING (AP) – Authorities say four train cars have derailed in an eastern Pennsylvania community, but there are no immediate reports of injuries. Carbon County emergency dispatches say the derailment was reported shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday near an intersection in Nesquehoning. WFMZ-TV said one car was reported to be leaking “a plastic-like substance.” No information was immediately available about the train or its origin and destinati

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is offering a $4.8 trillion election-year budget plan that recycles previously rejected cuts to domestic programs to promise a balanced budget in 15 years. That’s all while boosting the military and leaving Social Security and Medicare benefits untouched. Trump’s fiscal 2021 plan will be released midday Monday.

The budget promises the government’s deficit will crest above $1 trillion only for the current budget year before steadily decreasing to more manageable levels. The plan has virtually no chance, even before Trump’s impeachment scorched Washington. Its cuts to food stamps, farm subsidies, Medicaid and student loans couldn’t pass when Republicans controlled Congress, much less now with liberal House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

NEW YORK (AP) – Pete Buttigieg has been on defense in the days leading up to Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary as his Democratic presidential rivals attacked him on everything from his struggle to connect with black voters to accepting campaign contributions from large donors. The wave of criticism is part of an effort to blunt any momentum he has heading into the primary. Bernie Sanders blasted Buttigieg for taking contributions from the very wealthy, suggesting he won’t stand up to “Wall Street tycoons” or “the corporate elite.” Elizabeth Warren voiced similar criticism, telling ABC’s “This Week” that “the coalition of billionaires is not exactly what’s going carry us over the top.”

NEW YORK (AP) – The head of CBS News says threats against news anchor Gayle King are reprehensible. CBS News President Susan Zirinsky’s comment Saturday was evidence of a growing backlash against rapper Snoop Dogg and others who have criticized King following an interview this week that touched on sexual abuse charges against the late Kobe Bryant. Snoop Dogg told King to ‘back off’ following her interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie on Bryant’s legacy. Snoop Dogg said Saturday he meant King no harm and did not threaten her, and just spoke from the heart.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – Massive firework shot over Colorado breaks world record

A firework launched over a Colorado ski resort town has set a record as the world’s largest aerial firework. The 2,800-pound shell flew 2,200 feet above the Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival before it burst on Saturday night. The Steamboat Pilot & Today reports the explosion turned the sky bright red and drew gasps from the crowd. Guinness World Records representatives witnessed and certified the record. The firework was 400 pounds heaver than the previous record-holder, a 2,397-pound explosive launched in the United Arab Emirates in 2018.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oscar has made history. For the first time in its 92-year run, the Academy Awards has given its best picture honor to a non-English language film. The surprise winner is “Parasite,” Bong Joon Ho’s class satire. It wasn’t a clean sweep, but along with the night’s top prize, Parasite won for best director, best international film and best screenplay. It’s a watershed moment for the Oscars, which has long relegated international films to their own category.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The winners at the 92nd Academy Awards, which were held last night at the Dolby Theatre:

Best picture: “Parasite”

Best actor: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Best actress: Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Best director: Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Best supporting actor: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Best supporting actress: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Animated feature: “Toy Story 4”

Animated short film: “Hair Love”

Original screenplay: “Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho and Jin Won Han

Adapted screenplay: “Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi

Live action short film: “The Neighbors’ Window”

Production design: “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Costume design: “Little Women”

Documentary feature: “American Factory”

Documentary short subject: “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”

Sound Editing: “Ford v Ferrari,” Don SylvesterAP

Sound mixing: “1917,” Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson

Cinematography: Roger Deakins, “1917”

Film editing: “Ford Vs. Ferrari”

Visual effects: “1917”

International film: “Parasite,” South Korea

Original Score: Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker”

Original song: “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” “Rocketman” (Music by Elton John, lyrics by Bernie Taupin)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Another DC Comics-based movie is perched at the top of the box office list. “Birds of Prey” didn’t have a stellar opening — but its first weekend’s $33.3 million in ticket sales were enough to vault it to the number-one spot. The Harley Quinn spinoff stars Margot Robbie, who was nominated for an Oscar for “Bombshell.” She was also in “Joker,” which had 11 Oscar nominations going into last night’s ceremony — most of any movie. Number two at the box office is “Bad Boys for Life,” which was number one the past three weeks. Best-picture nominee “1917” was third on the box office list.

