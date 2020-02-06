Guns stolen, one arrest made, after burglaries in Snyder County

SELINSGROVE – State police have charged the man they say burgled a home in Snyder County. Michael Oldt was arrested and charged with stealing guns and tools from a home on McNess Road in Union Township, Snyder County. State police say the guns were recovered at a gun shop nearby.

Troopers say they were able to determine Oldt sold the guns to the shop and he was arrested. He was sent to Snyder County Prison on theft charges. The burglary allegedly took place between July of 2019 and January of 2020. Several handguns and shotguns were taken along with generators and a propane heater.

Another burglary was investigated by state police in Penn Township, Snyder County. A shotgun and revolver were stolen from a home on Kuster Road sometime between January 13 and February 3. Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to contact state police.