Gun pointing road rage incident leads to an arrest in Union County

MIFFLINBURG – Mifflinburg police say they caught the man who was involved in a road rage/gun pointing incident Monday evening.

Borough police say 51-year-old Jeffrey Bottiger of Mifflinburg pointed a gun at another driver, and pointed the gun at three juveniles in the other car. Now he’s facing four counts of aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime and more than a dozen other charges.

Officers say Bottiger was driving west on Route 45 in Mifflinburg when he started tailgating the victim’s vehicle, yelled and made obscene gestures. The other driver, Thomas Grodotzke of Mifflinburg applied his brakes and was yelling back at Bottiger. That’s when police say Bottiger pointed a pistol at the victims, and then made a turn off the highway.

One of the juveniles got a partial license plate number; police used that information to track down Bottiger. Officers from Mifflinburg, Buffalo Valley Regional Police and Hartleton Police took him into custody; bail is set at $100,000.