Gun Debate Pops Up at Capital: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The debate over guns is reviving in Pennsylvania’s Legislature, although Democrats say the process ignores their top priorities and could end up loosening gun laws. Tuesday marks the start of a two-day Senate committee hearing on gun violence and a slate of House committee votes on gun-related legislation.

The action follows a burst of gun violence in Philadelphia and the wounding of six city police officers in a standoff. Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Legislature is historically protective of gun rights. The House committee could advance legislation to more swiftly take away guns from someone who was involuntarily committed for mental health treatment. Another bill would make it easier to get courts to strike down municipal firearms ordinances. The priorities of Gov. Tom Wolf and his fellow Democrats include expanding background checks.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Democratic donors who helped Joe Biden raise money at the start of his White House run have welcomed the former vice president back to Philadelphia for a big-dollar fundraiser. An invitation shows tickets for the event at a downtown museum Monday ran from as high as $40,000 for those who bundled large sums and got to attend a VIP reception.

Biden has a deep well of support in Philadelphia, where his campaign is headquartered. He is also a Pennsylvania native who represented nearby Delaware in the Senate for decades. The event comes ahead of next week’s third quarter reporting deadline, which will offer a crucial measure of which candidates have the resources to compete in the homestretch leading up to the Iowa caucuses in February.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Legislation is on the move in Pennsylvania to require public schools to allow students to apply personal finance class credits toward to satisfying high school graduation requirements.

The Senate approved the bill unanimously on Monday, and sent it to the House. Under the bill, a student who successfully completes a high school course in personal finance will be allowed to apply up to one credit.

The credit could satisfy social studies, math, business education or family and consumer science requirements for graduation. The sponsor, Republican Sen. Dan Laughlin of Erie County, says high school courses in personal finance should be encouraged to help young people acquire the knowledge necessary to make wise financial choices as adults.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Police say a man has been arrested on suspicion of providing a white powdery substance tainted with fentanyl at an after-party in Pittsburgh, leading to the death of three men. Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesman Chris Togneri says Peter Rene Sanchez Montalvo was arrested Monday on federal charges of distributing a controlled substance resulting in death and serious bodily injury.

Authorities say Montalvo goes by the name Carlos. No information on an attorney for him was available.

Togneri says he had been at a bar earlier and invited some patrons to an after-party at an apartment where he’d been staying. Federal prosecutors say the partygoers believed the white substance was cocaine. The medical examiner’s office has initially determined it contained the powerful opioid fentanyl. It’s unclear who alerted emergency authorities, who arrived at the building to find several people dead or in need of medical help.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say a man was shocked and severely burned when he tried to steal wiring from a building under construction. The incident occurred around 2:15 a.m. Monday. Police say the 30-year-old man suffered third-degree burns and was hospitalized in critical condition. His name has not been released.

Authorities say emergency responders had to remove the man from the site. They say no other injuries were reported, but electrical power was disrupted in the area for some time following the incident, which remains under investigation.

NEW YORK (AP) — Ta-Nehisi Coates’ first novel, “The Water Dancer,” has been a long and eventful journey.

Begun a decade ago, his chronicle of a slave with an extraordinary memory who joins the Underground Railroad is the result of countless drafts, a shift from multiple narrators to a single voice, some needed advice from fellow writers and hundreds of thousands of words discarded. Coates’ research ranged from reading interviews with ex-slaves and consulting a 19th-century Farmer’s Almanac — books duly pictured on his Instagram account — to his numerous and revelatory visits to former plantations.

And then came that call from Oprah Winfrey. “I was just as surprised as anybody. I pretty much write for myself and the only people I think about are my wife and my editor,” says Coates, whose novel is her latest book club pick. “I was really happy (about the news from Winfrey). But I think the most encouraging part was that she’s a reader. It was clear from the conversation that she’s a reader. This is not a marketing ploy. There’s nothing to be cynical about.”

Winfrey announced Monday that she chose “The Water Dancer” to formally begin her new book club partnership with Apple, for which she plans a selection every other month. In October, she will interview Coates before a live audience at Apple Carnegie Library in Washington, D.C., a conversation that will air Nov. 1 on Apple TV Plus, the new streaming service. During a recent telephone interview with The Associated Press, Winfrey became tearful as she described the novel’s emotional impact, how it captured the devastation and resilience of those enslaved.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Scolded for doing little, leader after leader promised the United Nations on Monday to do more to prevent a warming world from reaching even more dangerous levels. As they made their pledges at the Climate Action Summit, though, they and others conceded it was not enough. And even before they spoke, teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg shamed them over and over for their inaction: “How dare you?”

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres concluded the summit by listing 77 countries that committed to carbon neutrality by 2050, 70 nations pledging to do more to fight climate change, with 100 business leaders promising to join the green economy and one-third of the global banking sector signing up to green goals. “Action by action, the tide is turning,” he said. “But we have a long way to go.”

Businesses and charities also got in on the act, at times even going bigger than major nations. Microsoft founder Bill Gates announced Monday that his foundation, along with The World Bank and some European governments, would provide $790 million in financial help to 300 million of the world’s small farmers adapt to climate change. The Gates foundation pledged $310 million of that. “The world can still prevent the absolute worst effects of climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and developing new technologies and sources of energy,” Gates said. “But the effects of rising temperatures are already under way.”

As the day went on Monday and the promises kept coming, the United States seemed out in the cold.

Before world leaders made their promises in three-minute speeches, the 16-year-old Thunberg gave an emotional appeal in which she scolded the leaders with her repeated phrase, “How dare you.”

“This is all wrong. I shouldn’t be up here,” said Thunberg, who began a lone protest outside the Swedish parliament more than a year ago that culminated in Friday’s global climate strikes. “I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet you have come to us young people for hope. How dare you. You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.” “We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and yet all you can talk about is money,” Thunberg said. “You are failing us.”

ELMONT, N.Y. (AP) — Work has begun on a $1.3 billion arena for the New York Islanders hockey team at Belmont Park. The 19,000-seat arena will also include shops, restaurants and a hotel. Work is expected to be completed in time for the 2021-2022 season. Until then, the Islanders will play home games at the Nassau Coliseum and the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Dignitaries attending a groundbreaking Monday included Gov. Andrew Cuomo and actor and big-time Islanders fan Ralph Macchio. Cuomo says the project builds on two Long Island traditions: the Islanders and Belmont Park, home of racing’s Belmont Stakes. The arena is being built on state-owned property. As part of the work, developers have agreed to pay to build a new Long Island Rail Road station nearby.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Kanye West has held an outdoor worship service that attracted thousands of people to the Wyoming city where he owns a ranch. The Billings Gazette reports West held the free event Sunday on the grounds of The Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. The center estimates 3,800 people attended the hour-long “Sunday Service” in the Robbie Powwow Garden.

An official says the center was contacted about renting the facility only two days earlier. West performed with a choir of 80 singers flown from California to Wyoming Sunday morning. The music included 14 choir pieces focused on worship and nontraditional hymns, as well as reworked versions of songs by No Doubt and Nirvana.

West recently purchased a ranch property south of Cody.

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian state is attempting to persuade the public to put down their smartphones while driving by rolling out cameras to prosecute distracted motorists. Police say they’ll be rolling out 45 new Mobile Phone Detection Cameras across the state by December.New South Wales Roads Minister Andrew Constance said Monday that Australia’s most populous state is the first jurisdiction in the world to use them.

The technology will be used to punish drivers distracted by social media, text messages or phone calls. Road safety experts are alarmed at the growing prevalence of accidents involving drivers using smartphones on New South Wales roads. Experts say drivers who illegally use phones increase their chances of an accident four-fold.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors say they’re dropping charges against two 6-year-old students who were arrested at a Florida elementary school last week. State Attorney Aramis Ayala, head prosecutor of Orange and Osceola counties, said Monday she was dismissing misdemeanor battery charges against the girl and boy. Ayala says the criminal justice system shouldn’t replace traditional school discipline. Officials weren’t saying what led to the arrests.

The girl’s grandmother, Meralyn Kirkland, told WKMG News 6 in Orlando that the girl had not been sleeping well because of a medical condition and kicked a staff member Thursday at Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy. This prompted a school resource officer to put the girl in handcuffs and take her to a juvenile detention center. Orlando police says they’ve suspended Officer Dennis Turner pending an investigation.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Adam Eaton homered, and the Washington Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-2 to strengthen their playoff positioning. Yan Gomes and Trea Turner also went deep for Washington, which moved a half-game ahead of idle Milwaukee for the top spot in the wild-card standings. The Nationals reduced their magic number to clinch a playoff berth to three.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK. The Phils have a double header with the Nationals today. The first game is at 12:30pm, and the second game is at 6:30pm. All of WKOK’s normal programming continues on WKOK.com.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 7 Boston 4

Final Toronto 11 Baltimore 10 (15 Innings)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 7 Philadelphia 2

Final Miami 8 N-Y Mets 4

Final St. Louis 9 Arizona 7

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Chicago 31 Washington 15

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

Atlanta at Kansas City 8:15 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota at Detroit 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto 7:07 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Tampa Bay 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chi White Sox 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L-A Angels 10:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia at Washington 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati 6:40 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco 9:45 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at San Diego 10:10 p.m.

