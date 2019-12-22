Gun businesses suing PA AG: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

Home
WKOK Staff | December 22, 2019 |

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Businesses that manufacture frames that can be built into working firearms are suing after Pennsylvania’s attorney general classified their products as guns under state law. The Commonwealth Court lawsuit filed Friday asks a judge to stop the state police from implementing any new policy.

 

They’re responding to legal guidance issued earlier this week to the state police by Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro. He’s telling the agency to treat unassembled “ghost guns,” gun frames also referred to as 80% receivers, as firearms. The plaintiffs said the opinion doesn’t give fair notice to people regarding what’s legal and what’s not.

 

UNDATED (AP) — Authorities have recovered a second body from the scene of an explosion and fire that destroyed several row homes in south Philadelphia. A fire department spokeswoman says the remains of the second victim were recovered Saturday afternoon. The first victim’s remains were recovered late Friday afternoon, more than 24 hours after the 11:30 a.m. Thursday blast not far from the city’s famed Italian Market. Three houses collapsed and others were damaged, two severely. Several dozen people were evacuated. Fire officials said emergency responders twice tried to rescue someone they saw trapped. The cause of the blast and fire remains under investigation.

 

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Police in northeastern Pennsylvania say suspects have returned the decapitated heads from four snowman placed around town as a holiday promotion and arts project. Stroud Area Regional Police said this week that the group of vandals captured on video in Stroudsburg on Sunday has come forward and admitted what happened. The project led by the Go Collaborative picked artists for each snowman, which organizers say cost about $2,000 apiece to manufacture before they were painted and otherwise decorated.

 

ECORSE, Mich. (AP) — U.S. Steel Corp. says it will indefinitely idle major operations at factories near Detroit. The company said it would send notices to 1,545 employees at Great Lakes Works, although it anticipates that the actual number of people affected will be lower. Great Lakes Works, which serves the auto industry, is along the Detroit River in River Rouge and Ecorse. U.S. Steel said it expects to begin idling the iron and steel-making facilities around April 1 and the hot strip mill rolling facility before the end of 2020.

Features

 

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Don’t bother asking anyone who cares about “Star Wars” about their plans for the weekend. If they haven’t already, they will be in front of a movie screen — to catch the release of “The Rise of Skywalker.” The third trilogy in the intergalactic movie series is finally hitting theaters. And those interested in the in-and-outs of the latest edition of the franchise that began in 1977 will bide their time before hitting the multiplex trying to avoid spoilers from friends, phone calls, texts, online posts and news reports.

 

LOS ANGELES (AP) — He’s been aboard for every “Star Wars” flight since the original in 1977. And now, Anthony Daniels is on what’s expected to be his final ride with the movie franchise. He plays C-3PO, one of the most popular characters in the “Star Wars” galaxy. C-3PO’s witty exchanges with fellow droid R2-D2 often served as comic relief, making the duo fan favorites. Daniels is 73 — and thinks this is his last “Star Wars” movie. He has written a book, titled “I Am C-3PO: The Inside Story.”

 

CHATTAHOOCHEE (AP) – A Georgia family is getting a real hoot from its Christmas tree. Katie McBride Newman said Friday that she and her daughter spotted a live owl in the tree earlier this month. The discovery came more than a week after they had bought the 10-foot tall tree from a Home Depot. The owl didn’t fly away when they opened windows and doors, so they called a nonprofit nature group. A worker with the Chattahoochee Nature Center caught the bird and helped the family release it.

 

CANADA (AP) – Prince Harry’s office has confirmed that he and his family will be spending “private time” in Canada over the Christmas holidays. That means Harry, his wife Meghan and their 7-month-old son Archie will miss Queen Elizabeth II’s traditional Christmas gathering at her Sandringham estate, which typically includes the exchange of gifts on Christmas Eve and a church service and fancy lunch on Christmas Day.  Meghan lived in Canada for many years while she was filming the TV series “Suits.” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed the family with a tweet saying they were “among friends.”

 

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

 

It’s another big day of the NFL across our Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation stations. On Eagle 107 at 4:25 it’s the Eagles and Cowboys for the NFC East, coverage begins at 3. On 100.9 The Valley, the Steelers, needing to win out to clinch a playoff spot, head to The Meadowlands to face Le’veon Bell and the New York Jets at 1, coverage begins at 11 a.m. And Sunday Night Football tonight on WKOK, as the Bears host the Chiefs at 820, coverage begins at 730.

 

Saturday’s Scores

 

The Associated Press

 

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Canton 66, Muncy 37

Central Columbia 53, Berwick 32

Danville 64, Milton 37

Dunmore 51, Mount Carmel 44

Old Forge 61, Northumberland Christian 48

Sullivan County 86, Bucktail 43

 

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final    Utah    114      Charlotte         107

Final    Brooklyn         122      Atlanta            112

Final    Chicago           119      Detroit 107

Final    Philadelphia    125      Washington     108

Final    Milwaukee      123      New York       102

Final    Memphis         119      Sacramento     115

Final    L.A. Clippers  134      San Antonio    109

Final    Houston          139      Phoenix           125

Final    Portland          113      Minnesota       106

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final    Buffalo            3          Los Angeles    2

Final SO          Anaheim          6          N-Y Islanders 5

Final    Winnipeg         6          Minnesota       0

Final OT          Nashville         4          Boston 3

Final    Florida 4          Carolina           2

Final    Columbus        5          New Jersey      1

Final    Edmonton       4          Montreal          3

Final SO          Philadelphia    5          Ottawa            4

Final    Toronto           4          Detroit 1

Final    Washington     3          Tampa Bay      1

Final    Chicago           5          Colorado         3

Final    Vancouver       4          Pittsburgh        1

Final    St. Louis          5          San Jose          2

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final    Houston          23        Tampa Bay      20

Final    New England  24        Buffalo            17

Final    San Francisco  34        L.A. Rams       31

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final    (18)Villanova  56        (1)Kansas        55

Final    (2)Gonzaga     112      E. Washington            77

Final    (5)Ohio St.      71        (6)Kentucky    65

Final    (8)Oregon        84        Texas Southern           78

Final    (11)Memphis   77        Jackson St.      49

Final    (12)Auburn     74        Lehigh 51

Final OT          Colorado         78        (13)Dayton      76

Final    (14)Michigan   86        Presbyterian    44

Final    (15)Michigan St.         101      E. Michigan     48

Final    St. John’s         70        (16)Arizona     67

Final    (17)Butler        70        Purdue 61

Final    (19)Florida St. 66        South Florida  60

Final    (20)San Diego St.       80        Utah    52

Final    (21)Tennessee 75        Jacksonville St.           53

Final    (24)Texas Tech            68        Rio Grande     58

Final    (25)West Virginia       75        Youngstown St.          64

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Dallas  at         Toronto           3:30 p.m.

Charlotte         at         Boston 6 p.m.

Indiana            at         Milwaukee      7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers  at         Oklahoma City            7 p.m.

Denver            at         L.A. Lakers     9:30 p.m.

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Anaheim          at         N-Y Rangers   12:30 p.m.

Calgary            at         Dallas  7 p.m.

Arizona           at         Detroit 7 p.m.

Vegas  at         San Jose          10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

N-Y Giants     at         Washington     1 p.m.

Cincinnati        at         Miami  1 p.m.

New Orleans   at         Tennessee        1 p.m.

Pittsburgh        at         N-Y Jets          1 p.m.

Baltimore        at         Cleveland        1 p.m.

Carolina           at         Indianapolis    1 p.m.

Jacksonville     at         Atlanta            1 p.m.

Oakland          at         L.A. Chargers 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at         Denver            4:05 p.m.

Arizona           at         Seattle 4:25 p.m.

Dallas  at         Philadelphia    4:25 p.m.

Kansas City     at         Chicago           8:20 p.m.

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

South Carolina            at         (9)Virginia       3 p.m.

Ball St.            at         (22)Washington          9:30 p.m.

.

 

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

