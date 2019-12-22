Gun businesses suing PA AG: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 12/22/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Businesses that manufacture frames that can be built into working firearms are suing after Pennsylvania’s attorney general classified their products as guns under state law. The Commonwealth Court lawsuit filed Friday asks a judge to stop the state police from implementing any new policy.

They’re responding to legal guidance issued earlier this week to the state police by Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro. He’s telling the agency to treat unassembled “ghost guns,” gun frames also referred to as 80% receivers, as firearms. The plaintiffs said the opinion doesn’t give fair notice to people regarding what’s legal and what’s not.

UNDATED (AP) — Authorities have recovered a second body from the scene of an explosion and fire that destroyed several row homes in south Philadelphia. A fire department spokeswoman says the remains of the second victim were recovered Saturday afternoon. The first victim’s remains were recovered late Friday afternoon, more than 24 hours after the 11:30 a.m. Thursday blast not far from the city’s famed Italian Market. Three houses collapsed and others were damaged, two severely. Several dozen people were evacuated. Fire officials said emergency responders twice tried to rescue someone they saw trapped. The cause of the blast and fire remains under investigation.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Police in northeastern Pennsylvania say suspects have returned the decapitated heads from four snowman placed around town as a holiday promotion and arts project. Stroud Area Regional Police said this week that the group of vandals captured on video in Stroudsburg on Sunday has come forward and admitted what happened. The project led by the Go Collaborative picked artists for each snowman, which organizers say cost about $2,000 apiece to manufacture before they were painted and otherwise decorated.

ECORSE, Mich. (AP) — U.S. Steel Corp. says it will indefinitely idle major operations at factories near Detroit. The company said it would send notices to 1,545 employees at Great Lakes Works, although it anticipates that the actual number of people affected will be lower. Great Lakes Works, which serves the auto industry, is along the Detroit River in River Rouge and Ecorse. U.S. Steel said it expects to begin idling the iron and steel-making facilities around April 1 and the hot strip mill rolling facility before the end of 2020.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Don’t bother asking anyone who cares about “Star Wars” about their plans for the weekend. If they haven’t already, they will be in front of a movie screen — to catch the release of “The Rise of Skywalker.” The third trilogy in the intergalactic movie series is finally hitting theaters. And those interested in the in-and-outs of the latest edition of the franchise that began in 1977 will bide their time before hitting the multiplex trying to avoid spoilers from friends, phone calls, texts, online posts and news reports.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — He’s been aboard for every “Star Wars” flight since the original in 1977. And now, Anthony Daniels is on what’s expected to be his final ride with the movie franchise. He plays C-3PO, one of the most popular characters in the “Star Wars” galaxy. C-3PO’s witty exchanges with fellow droid R2-D2 often served as comic relief, making the duo fan favorites. Daniels is 73 — and thinks this is his last “Star Wars” movie. He has written a book, titled “I Am C-3PO: The Inside Story.”

CHATTAHOOCHEE (AP) – A Georgia family is getting a real hoot from its Christmas tree. Katie McBride Newman said Friday that she and her daughter spotted a live owl in the tree earlier this month. The discovery came more than a week after they had bought the 10-foot tall tree from a Home Depot. The owl didn’t fly away when they opened windows and doors, so they called a nonprofit nature group. A worker with the Chattahoochee Nature Center caught the bird and helped the family release it.

CANADA (AP) – Prince Harry’s office has confirmed that he and his family will be spending “private time” in Canada over the Christmas holidays. That means Harry, his wife Meghan and their 7-month-old son Archie will miss Queen Elizabeth II’s traditional Christmas gathering at her Sandringham estate, which typically includes the exchange of gifts on Christmas Eve and a church service and fancy lunch on Christmas Day. Meghan lived in Canada for many years while she was filming the TV series “Suits.” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed the family with a tweet saying they were “among friends.”

It’s another big day of the NFL across our Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation stations. On Eagle 107 at 4:25 it’s the Eagles and Cowboys for the NFC East, coverage begins at 3. On 100.9 The Valley, the Steelers, needing to win out to clinch a playoff spot, head to The Meadowlands to face Le’veon Bell and the New York Jets at 1, coverage begins at 11 a.m. And Sunday Night Football tonight on WKOK, as the Bears host the Chiefs at 820, coverage begins at 730.

