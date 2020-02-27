GSVUW: Northumberland County receives federal opioid grant

Federal opioid grant awarded to Northumberland County

SUNBURY – After seeing its highest overdose rates to date, Northumberland County is receiving funding to attack the opioid crisis.

In a release, the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way says the county is receiving federal grant money to through The Rural Responses to the Opioid Epidemic Demonstration Project. It is a two-year $635,000 grant, which involves a six-month planning period, and 18 months of implementation.

The primary focus is preventing and reducing overdose deaths associated with opioids. The focus also advances a shared understanding of the patterns and characteristics of problem drug use in a local community. The project aligns with the strategic plan laid out in 2018 by the Northumberland County Opioid Coalition.