GSVUW, businesses and more gearing up for Kindness Campaign

Kindness Campaign coming up across the Valley

SUNBURY – Be kind to one another, even strangers. That’s one of the messages the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and other area businesses and organizations hope to spread in the coming weeks. The United Way’s ‘Kindness Campaign’ kicks off February 10-14.

United way Director of Marketing and Development Seth Joseph says look out for how you can participate, “So we’ll have different challenges throughout the week, different things that you can do each day, and we’ll also have a social media challenge that we’re doing with some prizes, some giveaways too.”

The United Way will also be promoting the campaign at this Saturday’s Bucknell University men’s basketball game against Boston University. Ainsley Bair is the United Way’s Community Impact Intern, “We’re going to have a table set up there, we’re going to be throwing out some t-shirts, we’re going to be selling some merchandise while we’re there just to get the word out a little bit more.”

Saturday’s tipoff is at 2 p.m. Evangelical Community Hospital is the campaign’s primary sponsor and will be wearing red socks on Valentine’s Day to combine awareness of another initiative, “So we’re kinda trying to tie it in to heart month in February. We want to talk about how being kind can benefit your physical health…lower your blood pressure, increase serotonin production, and help you live a longer life.”

