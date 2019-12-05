GSVCC: ‘We’ve been hearing this.’ City gets call after Mayor said ‘no indication’ on UPMC closure

SUNBURY – It appears there were some rumors about the possible closure of UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury, before it announced it’s the hospital would be shut down next year.

Bob Garrett, President and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, says the chamber heard the closure could happen, “We’ve been hearing about this for some time now, been concerned about it for sometime, been encouraging all possible avenues to keep the hospital open, but of course we find out today that was not possible.”

But in a statement, Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich says he was ‘distressed’ to learn about the closure through the media, and he wasn’t given a courtesy notice from UPMC. Karlovich says city officials had been in recent contact with UPMC, and they no indication there was an imminent closure.

But in a statement, Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich says he wasn’t given a courtesy notice from UPMC and learned about the closure through the media. Karlovich says city officials had also been in recent contact with UPMC, and there was no indication of an imminent closure. His full statement is posted below.

Sunbury City Administrator Jody Ocker told us the city did receive a courtesy call from UPMC President Bob Cane later Thursday morning.

UPMC said there are no final plans for the future of the facility itself, but Garrett says there is some hope, “We feel fairly comfortable that what could happen is the Sunbury Community Health and Rehabilitation nursing home unit that’s on the second floor of the Sunbury Hospital is going to stay in business. Maybe we can do some retention and expansion.”

Garrett says help could also come as a benefit of a possible federal opportunity zones, “Unfortunately, that zone does come to Snydertown Road on the wrong side of the road to get to Sunbury Hospital, and we’re hoping that a conversation about what we might be able to do in the federal opportunity zone will also affect what may become next spring, a vacant building in Sunbury.”

We’ll continue posting all the latest information with this story at WKOK.com.

Full statement from Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich:

It is with great sorrow that I have received notice that UPMC Sunbury intends to close our Community Hospital. I am honestly distressed to have to learn this fact through the media, and not through a courtesy notice from UPMC. In fact, City Officials have been in recent contact with senior staff members at UPMC discussing their involvement with the City’s community and economic development plans. No indications were given about an imminent closure.

Quite simply, UPMC claims it is a “Non-Profit” entity while paying its executives and other employees millions of dollars per year, all while attempting to elude taxation by local entities. For a “Non-Profit” Hospital to abruptly close its doors, without even reaching out to community leaders in an effort to avoid the same, makes me call into question whether profits are not in fact the sole issue of concern to this entity. On its’[ public website, UPMC states of its community endeavors that, “UPMC provided $1.2 billion in IRS-defined community benefits in 2018. These efforts include more than 3,000 community programs, charity and other costs of care for those in need, and support for research and education. In partnership with a wide range of community organizations, we are working to improve the health of the communities we serve…….” UPMC appears to have forgotten these lofty claims in the case of its Sunbury location.

In short, it is my sincere hope that another medical entity will step in and take over where UPMC has decided to step away, and I will do everything in my power, starting today, to see that this becomes reality. I intend to immediately create a committee of concerned citizens and elected officials to investigate any and all possibilities relative to the provision of ongoing medical services, including both mental health and addiction services, far into the future in our community. Sunbury needs this hospital, obviously much more than UPMC needs our community.