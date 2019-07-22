GSV United Way launches new website page for Local Vision program

United Way launching new website page for Local Vision Program

SUNBURY – The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way has launched a new website page for their Local Vision program. The United Way says Local Vision works to alleviate poverty in Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties. They do that by helping local residents afford basic necessities of housing, food, and childcare. The site is www.gsvuw.org/localvision

The new Local Vision site is an online catalog that will allow people to donate towards an item for someone who is in need. The items include beds for children, diapers and wipes, children’s books, and more. Additional information about the services Local Vision is also provided on the new site.