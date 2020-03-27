Grocery delivery services being offered across the Valley

UNDATED – A lot volunteer emergency responders around here are offering their services to deliver groceries to people in need. The crews say they want to help residents 60-years-old and older and for disabled residents. Services begin today and will last for two weeks at no charge.

Central Region 49 Rescue Squad. They say they are offering services to all Northumberland County residents. Call Captain Lori Mulberger at 570-850-5443.

For Shamokin residents only, Shamokin Fire Bureau is also offering services. Calls will be taken by City Hall at 570-644-0876 Option #2.

Elysburg Fire Department is offering services for Elysburg or Ralpho Township residents. Call Secretary Debi Olson at 570-672-9236.

Turbot Township is offering services as well, call President Jason Swallow at 570-317-6672.

You will need to leave your name, address and phone number at any of these locations.