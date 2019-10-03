Greenhouse Gas Initiative Starting: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 10/3/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration says it’ll start working to bring Pennsylvania into a regional consortium that sets a price and caps on greenhouse gas emissions from power plants. Administration officials said Wolf will make the formal announcement Thursday that he’s ordering a start to the process of joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a consortium of northeastern and mid-Atlantic states.

Wolf’s aides have approached top lawmakers in recent months about passing legislation to authorize the move, without success. However, Wolf’s administration also has maintained that it can write regulations for the cap-and-trade program under its existing authority to regulate air pollution. The Democrat’s move is part of his effort to fight climate change in the nation’s No. 3 electric power state and could mean the worst-polluting power plants must pay hundreds of millions of dollars to the state annually.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal judge in Philadelphia has ruled that a supervised injection site designed to thwart drug overdoses would not violate federal drug laws. The ruling Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Gerald McHugh Jr. could clear the way for Philadelphia to open what would be the nation’s first legally sanctioned site where people could inject drugs and have medical help nearby if they overdose.

McHugh ruled Congress could not have intended a 1980s-era drug law to cover such plans because the idea “had not yet entered public discourse.” The issue has divided public officials around the nation. Seattle, New York and San Francisco are also considering supervised injection sites.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — State senators are hearing from victims, church advocates, lawyers and others about whether Pennsylvania should alter rules for child sexual abuse claims that occurred too long ago to file a lawsuit. A Senate Judiciary Committee session on proposals to extend the criminal and civil statutes of limitations in such cases got underway Wednesday.

It’s unclear whether majority Republican opposition that has stalled legislation has changed. The hearing comes as six of the state’s Roman Catholic dioceses have ended limited periods during which they’ve been considering claims and making payments in return for assurances from victims that they won’t sue. Administrators for six of the compensation funds say they’ve paid $65 million to 384 claimants over the past year. That figure is expected to grow as they sort through applications.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein wants Pennsylvania to block Philadelphia from using new touchscreen machines it’s buying ahead of 2020’s elections and is threatening court action if it doesn’t do so promptly. Stein made the announcement Wednesday in front of Philadelphia’s federal courthouse, where a group of plaintiffs including Stein filed an agreement with Pennsylvania last year to settle their lawsuit over vote-counting in 2016’s election.

Stein made the request in writing to Pennsylvania’s Department of State, which oversees elections. Election-integrity advocates view the machines as less secure than systems that tabulate voter-marked paper ballots. Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration settled Stein’s lawsuit in part by affirming a commitment it had made previously to push Pennsylvania’s counties to buy new voting systems that leave a verifiable paper trail by 2020.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

UNDATED (AP) – NFL ratings through the first four weeks of the regular season have shown a 5% increase over last season. According to the league and Nielsen, games are averaging 16.6 million viewers on television and digital platforms. NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” has shown the biggest jump among the weekly packages with a 6% increase.

The average of 21.4 million viewers makes this the network’s best start since 2016. The Dallas-New Orleans game Sunday averaged 24.7 million. Fox’s Sunday package is averaging 19 million (5% increase) and CBS is averaging 17.1 million (4% increase). ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” is averaging 11.6 million, which is even with last year.

CINCINNATI (AP) — The president of Cincinnati’s symphony orchestra says one of its recent concerts came to a halt when an audience member refused to stop recording a violinist’s performance. Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra President Jonathan Martin tells The Cincinnati Enquirer a patron in the front row began recording violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter’s performance on a cellphone over the weekend.

Mutter reportedly halted her performance with the orchestra and asked the woman in the audience to stop the recording. Martin says the audience member then stood up and started talking to the soloist instead of stopping. He said he escorted the woman out and she deleted the recording. Mutter resumed playing when the woman left.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch inventor says that after a series of setbacks, his system for catching plastic floating in the Pacific between California and Hawaii is now working. Boyan Slat, a university dropout who founded The Ocean Cleanup nonprofit, announced Wednesday that the floating boom is skimming up waste ranging in size from a discarded net and a car wheel complete with tire to chips of plastic measuring just 1 millimeter.

Slat says the results are promising enough to begin designing a second system to the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, an area of floating plastic trash twice the size of Texas. But he sounded a note of caution, saying “if the journey to this point taught us anything it is that it’s definitely not going to be easy.”

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Universal Orlando actor who was dressed as movie character “Gru” has been fired for making an “OK” hand gesture that has been designated a hate symbol used by white supremacists in a photo with a biracial girl. Universal spokesman Tom Schroder on Wednesday confirmed to The Associated Press in an email that the unidentified actor no longer works for the company.

Schroder says what the actor did is unacceptable. A photo shows the actor fully disguised as “Gru” from the “Despicable Me” movie franchise standing behind the girl with a hand making the “OK” gesture on her shoulder. The photo was taken at a character breakfast. The “OK” gesture was added last week to the Anti-Defamation League’s online database of hate symbols.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man who says his donated sperm was used to father at least 17 children in violation of an agreement that allowed for no more than five has sued an Oregon fertility clinic. Dr. Bryce Cleary believes it’s possible that he has many more children from his sperm donations 30 years ago, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported .

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in Multnomah County Circuit Court says Cleary donated his sperm when he was a first-year medical student at Oregon Health & Science University in 1989 after the hospital’s fertility clinic solicited him and other classmates. In March 2018, his lawsuit says he began to learn that his sperm donations successfully resulted in the births of some children after two young women, born through the fertility clinic process, contacted him.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan disclosed Wednesday that he will be the majority investor in the nation’s only 24-hour news network aimed at African American viewers, giving the network a deep pocket as it launches next month. The network has been in the works for years and an announcement about its launch was made earlier this year. But Khan’s backing gives it a substantial boost.

“I am a big believer in the fact that we have a number of communities, obviously especially the African American, who are underserved,” Khan said in a phone interview. “We know the mission, but I’m hoping that as time goes on this becomes a bridge to connect all the cultures, including obviously south Asian, which I am. This is a great worthwhile cause. I want to see it happen.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Tampa Bay 5 Oakland 1

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

NATIONAL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

St. Louis at Atlanta 5:02 p.m.

Washington at L-A Dodgers 8:37 p.m.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

L.A. Rams at Seattle 8:20 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved