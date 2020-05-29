Green phase protocols announced for Montour County

DANVILLE – With Montour County moving to the green phase today, county commissioners have released protocols that go into effect Monday. Commissioner chairman Ken Holdren says the county courthouse and most other county facilities except the prison will reopen to the public starting Monday.

Offices will continue to be limited to one visitor at a time per office, calling ahead for appointments is encouraged, as is use of online services and resources. Visitors and delivery personnel will be required to wear masks and a staffer mark take your temperature.

Social distancing will continue, and backpacks will be prohibited for visitors. Public meetings will also continue to be held virtually. All county buildings will have shields in place and sanitizing procedures as well.

The Register and Recorder Office will be by appointment only for estate matters and the Prothonotary Office is also by appointment for passports and marriage licenses. The Sheriff Office will resume taking passport photos.

The county says they’ll keep the drop box system in place, in case you wish to drop office important papers safely and securely.