Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way hosts open house and campaign kickoff

SUNBURY – Food and beverage trucks, along with local wine and brewery vendors were on hand for the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way’s Open House and Campaign Kickoff event Wednesday.

The public was invited to tour the United Way’s new offices at 228 Arch Street in Sunbury. The building was originally the John R. Kauffman Jr. Public Library and was gifted to the United Way by the Degenstein Foundation last year. The home was renovated over the past year, and now is the headquarters for the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.

Executive Director Joanne Troutman says it was an exciting process for them, “I think what I am most excited about is the collaborative nature of the space, how many people will be able to use this and take advantage of the space. When the Degenstein Foundation gifted the building to us, that was the discussion. They wanted to be able to open this up and use it for the good of the community.”

Troutman says they have lots of room to grow in their new location, “It’s huge. I don’t even know how many square-feet it is. Somebody said at least 12,000-square-feet. There are three decent sized conference rooms. We’ve got at least ten offices. We’ve got comfortable retreat space.”

The Greater Susquehanna United Way also kicked off their fall campaign Wednesday evening. They are hoping to raise $1.2-million and are already halfway towards their goal through grants they have received. They are now looking to local businesses to raise funds through workplace campaigns and will also need individuals to make donations to support the campaign.

You can learn more about the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and their community initiatives online at gsvuw.org.