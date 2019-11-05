Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way gets $8,500 for Local Vision

SUNBURY – The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way has been awarded grant money for its ongoing Local Vision project, which is supporting families in the ALICE category.

In a release, the GSVUW says it received an $8,500 grant from the Southern Tier Community Fund of the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania. The ALICE category refers to people who make too much money to qualify for benefits but are still struggling to make ends meet (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed).

The United Ways says the money will be used to provide financial education and casework. The grant will also provide funding to purchase items individuals may need to begin a new job. Funds can also help pay for a bill due before a person receives a first paycheck on a new job.