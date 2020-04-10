Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, Chamber, holding mask distribution Saturday

SHAMOKIN DAM – The state is asking everyone to wear a cloth mask anytime you are not at home, and Valley residents who haven’t been able to get a mask can get one Saturday.

In a release, the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce say they are distributing fabric masks noon to 2 p.m. at the new W&L Nissan parking lot in Shamokin Dam. That site is the old K-Mart location. It will be a drive-thru style giveaway.

Both organizations say social distancing and staying in your vehicle will be required. Governor Tom Wolf and the CDC recently recommended wearing face masks in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.