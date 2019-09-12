Grants given to SEDA-COG for Bloomsburg area flood study

BLOOMSBURG – Two grants have been awarded to the SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority to study how to mitigate flooding in the Bloomsburg area. In a news release, SEDA-COG says it received two $25,000 state grants through the Columbia County Commissioners office. It will study flooding along the Bloomsburg-Lime Ridge corridor from the Town of Bloomsburg through Scott Township and ending in South Centre Township.

The study will help identify stormwater management improvements for 1,700 homes and over 200 businesses, plus rail infrastructure in the Kinney’s Run area in Bloomsburg and Scott Township.

The study will focus on how stormwater flows to the south side of Route 11. The state funding was made available through the efforts of State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) through a Department of Community and Economic Development grant.