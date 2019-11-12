Grants announced for Selinsgrove Borough and Spring Township

HARRISBURG – The Commonwealth Financing Authority has awarded grants to two municipalities in Snyder County. The funds were made available though the Multimodal Transportation Fund program.

The borough of Selinsgrove will receive $200,000 to assist with the installation of street lines along West Pine Street from High Street to University Avenue. This would help to connect Susquehanna University’s lighting with the borough’s central business district.

Also, Spring Township has been awarded $790,400 for reconstruction of Sawmill Road. The road will be widened and resurfaced, making it safer for traffic. Stormwater issues would also be mitigated through the installation of new storm inlets and piping.