Grant programs announced by United Way of Columbia and Montour counties

BLOOMSBURG – The United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties is out with word of the recipients of their ‘impact grants.’ They say the funding reaffirms their commitment to education, helping people with financial troubles, and creating a healthier community.

United Way officials say in a news release basic and emergency needs programs were awarded over $168,000 in grants. They include initiatives in child care, disaster relief and assistance, financial emergency assistance, emergency and transitional housing and more.

Additionally, education and mentorship programs were awarded just over $119,000 in grants. That money focuses on child and youth engagement, early education, mentorship, and workforce. Health and wellness programs received over $24,000 in grant money, and the United in Recovery initiative was granted $30,000 in grants.