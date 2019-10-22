Grant given to CSSS for blindness prevention programs

SUNBURY – More vision screenings will be available to Valley residents, thanks to two grants awarded to the Central Susquehanna Sight Services. In a release, CSSS doesn’t say how much money they were granted, but funding came from the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation’s Clyde Jacobs Fund, and from the Bloomsburg Area Community Foundation.

The Jacob’s fund is within the Sunbury Area Community Foundation, which will be used for vision screening and eye health. Those screenings will be used for preschool children and adults within the fund’s service area.

In 2018, CSSS provided vision screenings for over 1,300 preschoolers and 285 adults. 1,900 people also attended public education programs across its service area, which is Snyder, Union, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties.