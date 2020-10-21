Grant for AOAA, Money coming to enhance Anthracite trails

SHAMOKIN— An area recreational facility will be able to make improvements thanks to the state. The state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced grants of about $7.6 million for 41 trails in the state.

The Northumberland County Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area Authority will be receiving about $300,000 in funding. They will use it to purchase equipment to maintain and construct motorized trails at the AOAA as well as to rehab about eight miles of trails, including ADA access, landscaping, and signage.