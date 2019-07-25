Grant awarded to Lewisburg Children’s Museum

LEWISBURG – The Lewisburg Children’s Museum has received a $4,000 grant to support its program providing free or reduced admission for families in need.

In a news release, the museum says it received the grant from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission to support its Count Me In initiative to help those Valley families who might have trouble affording the regular admission price.

They say Count Me In supports the goals of Museums for All. It’s a cooperative initiative between the Association of Children’s Museums and the Institute of Museum and Library Services.