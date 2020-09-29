Grandview Nursing and Rehab has 55 active COVID-19 cases

DANVILLE – A third Valley long-term care facility is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. In a letter on its website, Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Danville says it has 55 active cases – 19 among employees and 36 among residents. There have been 56 cumulative cases so far, including 20 among employees and all 36 active resident cases. There are also six active residents and employees each with a new onset of respiratory symptoms in the last 72 hours.

The facility has it has been working diligently to follow infection control processes outlined by federal and state governments.