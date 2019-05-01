Graham Spanier Conviction Tossed: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 5/01/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal judge threw out former Penn State President Graham Spanier’s misdemeanor child-endangerment conviction on Tuesday, less than a day before he was due to turn himself in to begin serving a jail sentence. The decision by U.S. Magistrate Judge Karoline Mehalchick in Scranton, Pennsylvania, gave state prosecutors three months to retry Spanier under the state’s 1995 child endangerment law, the version in place in 2001. Joe Grace, a spokesman for the attorney general’s office, said the decision was under review. Spanier’s defense lawyer, Sam Silver, declined to comment.

Mehalchick agreed with Spanier that he was improperly charged under a 2007 law for actions that occurred in 2001, when he was responding to a complaint about former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky showering with a boy on campus. “Spanier submits that this retroactive application is unreasonable and far more extensive than anyone in 2001 would have been able to reasonably foresee,” Mehalchick wrote. “The court agrees.”

Spanier had been due to report to jail early Wednesday to begin serving a minimum sentence of two months, followed by two months of house arrest.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Senate is moving to delay the state’s decertification of voting machines in expectation of replacing them all by 2020’s presidential elections. The Republican-controlled chamber passed the bill Tuesday on a near party-line basis, more than a year after Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf began pushing for new machines.

That followed warnings by federal authorities that Russian hackers targeted Pennsylvania and at least 20 other states during 2016’s presidential election. Republican senators have complained that Pennsylvania is rushing to buy machines at considerable taxpayer expense when there’s no legitimate example of a voter irregularity in the state. Pennsylvania is one of 13 states where some or all voters use machines that store votes electronically without printed ballots or another paper-based backup that allows voters to double-check how their vote was recorded.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Legislation is on the move again in Pennsylvania to make it easier for gun owners and gun-rights organizations to challenge cities’ firearms ordinances by requiring courts to grant them standing to sue. The Republican-sponsored bill passed a Senate committee Tuesday on a party-line basis. The proposal expands the definition of who has standing to file legal challenges to local gun ordinances to include any gun owner or membership organization.

In general, Pennsylvania bars its municipalities from enforcing firearms ordinances that are stronger than state law. But some municipal firearms ordinances have withstood legal challenges when courts decided that a plaintiff didn’t have standing to sue because they couldn’t show that the ordinance had impaired their rights.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has previously threatened to veto similar bills .

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania may soon let gubernatorial candidates choose who will serve under them as lieutenant governor. The Senate voted 46 to 2 Monday for a constitutional amendment that would end the current practice, in which the governor and lieutenant governor run separately for their party’s nominations.

The proposal would still need to pass the House this session and both chambers next session before going to voters for final approval.

The bill would let each candidate for governor pick their running mate no later than 90 days before the November election. Lieutenant governor candidates would have to be approved by the parties. The prime sponsor, Republican Sen. David Argall of Schuylkill County, says the goal is to avoid situations where the two officeholders act more like rivals than teammates.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is getting an unexpected windfall, as internet sales tax revenues are coming in nearly four times above what had been projected for the current fiscal year. Revenue Department officials say the state estimated to collect $50 million from the tax on online transactions, but it’s looking like about $200 million will be remitted.

The state two years ago imposed sales taxes on people who use online marketplaces to sell their wares.

Pennsylvania is requiring businesses that don’t have a physical presence in the state to pay online sales taxes, under a divided U.S. Supreme Court decision issued last June. That ruling was considered a win for large retailers that maintain a presence in many states, as they generally had been collecting sales taxes on online purchases before the decision.

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (AP) — Police say a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man entered a home’s unlocked front door, snatched a 4-year-old girl from her bed and bound and locked her in a wooden trunk at his grandparents’ house. Pennsylvania State Police say the child was reported missing at 3:30 a.m. Thursday and was found later that morning in Waynesboro, about 165 miles (265 kilometers) west of Philadelphia, near the Maryland line.

According to an affidavit, state police found a wooden trunk in Thomas Dewald’s bedroom that contained strips of black tape covered in blonde hair, dirt and grass. He faces multiple charges. Police say Dewald broke into another home on April 28, intending to take a child, but fled. No attorney is listed in online court documents. A phone listing for Dewald’s grandparents rang busy Tuesday.

Features

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — New York court officials say a judge who stoked social media outrage for sentencing a former school bus driver to probation in the rape of a 14-year-old is getting “numerous vitriolic” phone calls. Jefferson County Supreme Court Judge James McClusky last week sentenced 26-year-old Shane Piche to 10 years of probation. Piche was required to register as a Level 1 sex offender.

He pleaded guilty to third-degree rape in February. The sentencing sparked an online wave of condemnation from people arguing it was too lenient. Some critics posted the judge’s phone number online. A New York courts spokesman says the judge was within the sentencing range for this type of a negotiated plea conviction.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The authorities can’t just walk into your home and search your computers, laptops and smartphones without a warrant. But if you’re traveling through an airport or a border crossing — those protections may not apply. And that is the subject of a court battle. The Electronic Frontier Foundation and the American Civil Liberties Union have sued to challenge such searches.

The suit says U.S. government searches of travelers’ cellphones and laptops at airports and border crossings have nearly quadrupled since 2015. And the suit claims, the reasons for the electronic scrutiny of these devices have gone beyond customs and immigration enforcement. The government has vigorously defended the searches as a critical tool to protect the nation.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alyssa Milano is celebrating the first House hearing on the Equal Rights Amendment in more than three decades. The actress and women’s rights activist says the amendment would put women on equal footing under the Constitution. “Not ‘We the men,'” she told a packed press conference on Tuesday, the same day the proposal was heard before the House Judiciary Committee.

“Say it with me: We the people.” The amendment, sponsored by Rep. Carolyn Maloney, states: “Women shall have equal rights in the United States and every place subject to its jurisdiction. Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.” The hearing was the first time in 36 years the amendment was considered by the full, Democrat-controlled committee.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — HBO’s “Game of Thrones” has once again ridden a high body count to a record viewer count. Sunday’s big-battle episode, the third of the final season, drew 17.8 million viewers either live on the network at 9 p.m., streamed, on-demand or in a rerun that aired later that night, the Nielsen company said.

That made it the week’s most-watched show cable or broadcast and the most-watched one-day event ever in HBO’s four decades of existence, topping the “Game of Thrones” season eight premiere, which had 17.4 million viewers two weeks earlier.

The episode known as “The Long Night” was the longest in series history at 1 hour, 22 minutes. It featured a battle between the living and the dead — teased and anticipated since season one — that had a sky-high casualty count even for the famously bloody fantasy series. Some 12.02 million people watched the episode live, a figure eclipsed only by the season seven finale. The May 19 series finale is expected to break both records.

BOSTON (AP) — A surprise passenger hitched a ride on a Boston commuter trolley, frightening some people at first, but warming their hearts when it willingly snuggled in a human passenger’s arms. Commuters say a squirrel bounded onto a Red Line trolley Monday morning at an aboveground stop, prompting some passengers to hop onto their seats.

Passenger Rosanne Foley, the executive director of the Boston Landmarks Commission, posted a Twitter photo of the squirrel resting on another person’s arm. She tells boston.com someone even tried to feed the rodent a piece of granola bar. The rodent rider was let off by passengers at another aboveground station.

NEW YORK (AP) — “Hadestown,” singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell’s Broadway debut, earned a leading 14 Tony Award nominations Tuesday, followed by the jukebox musical “Ain’t Too Proud,” built around songs by the Temptations. “Hadestown” bested more familiar names, including stage adaptations of “Tootsie” and “Beetlejuice,” which both also got best musical nods.x`

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Hugs and tears punctuated the final taping of “The Big Bang Theory,” a lovefest for its stars, crew and audience alike. There were plenty of punchlines as well, as the true-to-form hit comedy about scientists and those who love them wrapped the two-part, hour-long finale that will air in mid-May on CBS.

Johnny Galecki, who plays husband Leonard Hofstadter to Cuoco’s Penny, thanked the audience and called the top-rated comedy’s 12-season run “a dream come true for all of us.” It was definitely a pinch-me moment for those lucky — and persistent — enough to be on hand for episode No. 279. Some, urged by audience warm-up comedian and emcee Mark Sweet, paid tribute to the series that turned the really smart set into unlikely crowd-pleasers.

PA Sports, Scores, & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Miguel Cabrera had an RBI single and Niko Goodrum added a two-run homer to lift the Detroit Tigers to a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Spencer Turnbull pitched six strong innings as the Tigers snapped a four-game losing streak. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com. The Phils are back on the radio 6:30pm today.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bryan Reynolds led off the 11th inning with his first career homer and Starling Marte then added a two-run shot as the Pittsburgh Pirates ended their eight-game losing streak with a 6-4 win over the Texas Rangers. The Pirates were scoreless until three runs in the ninth off closer Jose Leclerc. Reynolds has hits in all eight of his big league games. He made his big league debut April 20, the same day Marte went on the injured list. Marte played his first game since.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Final Detroit 3 Philadelphia 1

Final Cleveland 7 Miami 4

Final Pittsburgh 6 Texas 4, 11 Innings

Final Arizona 3 N-Y Yankees 1

Final Chi Cubs 6 Seattle 5

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Boston 5 Oakland 1

Final Houston 11 Minnesota 0

Final L-A Angels 4 Toronto 3

Baltimore at Chi White Sox 8:10 p.m., postponed

Tampa Bay at Kansas City 8:15 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 3 Washington 2

Final N-Y Mets 4 Cincinnati 3, 10 Innings

Final San Diego 4 Atlanta 3

Final Milwaukee 4 Colorado 3

Final L-A Dodgers 10 San Francisco 3

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Milwaukee 123 Boston 102

Final Golden State 115 Houston 109

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Columbus 2 Boston 1

Final San Jose 4 Colorado 2

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

Pittsburgh at Texas 2:05 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Arizona 3:40 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Seattle 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami 7:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Oakland at Boston 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City 1:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Chi White Sox 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City 5:00 p.m.

Baltimore at Chi White Sox 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at L-A Angels 10:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis at Washington 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee 7:40 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at San Francisco 9:45 p.m.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Portland at Denver 9:00 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

N-Y Islanders at Carolina 7:00 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas 9:30 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

FC Cincinnati at Philadelphia 7:30 p.m.

