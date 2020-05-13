Governor’s reversal cancels racing at Selinsgrove Speedway

SELINSGROVE – Selinsgrove Speedway was set to start the racing season this weekend, but a sudden reversal from the governor’s office cancelled racing for the foreseeable future.

Selinsgrove Speedway GM Steve Inch says the racetrack put a proposal together to race safely, without fans and adhering to CDC guidelines. But then race officials received a call this week from the DCED, stating the governor’ office reversed course, and won’t allow racing until Snyder County is in the green phase.

Inch says planning for this weekend started in April, and all the documentation was sent to local officials when the Snyder County went yellow. Racing was originally scheduled for last Saturday, but was pushed to this weekend to allow more time to work with the governor’s office. The speedway property was going to be blocked off from the public, there would only be a limited number of crew members on each team, and fans could watch the races via pay-per-view.

Inch said the formal proposal was presented, state troopers and the DCED were on board, but a few days later, they got the call. Inch says race officials heard from DCED saying the governor’s office changed its mandate, and racing wouldn’t be allowed until the green phase.

At that point, race officials began working with State Representative David Rowe (R-85th, Lewisburg) and other state lawmakers to work with the governor’s office. Those efforts were to no avail. Inch says the speedway’s priority was to do everything right and they are very disappointed how the situation was handled by the state. Inch says refunds for race team’s entry fees and spectators’ pay-per-view payments will be made.