Governor Wolf urging Congress to pass Restaurants Act for pandemic relief

WKOK Staff | July 17, 2020 |

HARRISBURG – Governor Tom Wolf is urging Pennsylvania’s U.S. Congress members to help pass a bill that would send much-needed federal pandemic aid to restaurants. In a release Friday, Governor Wolf says the bipartisan bill provides $120 billion to help independent restaurants.

 

The federal bill provides grants to cover the different between revenues from 2019 and projected revenues through 2020, with a maximum grant of $10 million. The grants would be available to food service or drinking establishments not publicly traded or part of a chain with 20 or more locations doing business under the same name. The funds can be used for payroll, benefits, mortgage, rent, protective equipment, food or other costs.

