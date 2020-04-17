Governor Wolf unveils plan for PA’s COVID-19 recovery

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania will soon begin the road to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. During a statewide address Friday, Governor Tom Wolf announced his framework for the state’s recovery, naming six general criteria. The first is guidance for employers, individuals, and healthcare facilities, “We will rely on quantifiable criteria to drive a targeted, evidence-based regional approach to reopening in Pennsylvania.”

Governor Wolf says reopening requires sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE) be available. The governor also wants a COVID-19 monitoring and surveillance program that allows the commonwealth to deploy swift actions for containment or mitigation if necessary. He’s also says current social restrictions will remain in place for now.

“Protections for vulnerable populations must remain steadfast throughout the reopening process, such as limitations on visitors to congregate care facilities and prisons, and limits to large gatherings unrelated to occupations,” he said.

Governor Wolf also announced federal student loan borrowers are automatically being placed in an administrative forbearance, temporarily stopping monthly payments through September 30, 2020. Payments can still be made if borrowers choose.

The governor says the Department of Education is continuing to work with Intermediate Units to ensure high school seniors graduate, students can be promoted to the next grade, and continue to have access to remote learning through the remainder of the academic year.