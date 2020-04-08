Governor Wolf signs order providing targeted distribution of PPE supplies

HARRISBURG – Governor Tom Wolf has signed an order that will make sure all hospitals have the tools they need to meet the expected surge of COVID-19 patients. In a release, Governor Wolf says the order will ensure the efficient allocation and effective use of critical medical resources.

That includes N95 face masks, ventilators, respirators, face shields, safety goggles, disinfectants and other sanitizing solutions by hospitals in the state. The governor says this will prevent residents from having to choose which hospital to go to for fear of not having enough resources.

In addition, the Department of Health launched a new hospital preparedness dashboard that provides county-level information, including the number of available beds and ventilators in use at facilities across the state. The dashboard can be found in the COVID-19 section of health.pa.gov.