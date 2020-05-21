Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signs cocktails-to-go bill

HARRISBURG – Some bars and restaurants in Pennsylvania can now sell alcohol to go. Governor Tom Wolf announced Thursday he signed the Cocktails-to-Go bill. For now, he says it allows the sale of cocktails-to-go from bars, restaurants or hotels with a liquor license, effective immediately.

The law applies to bars, restaurants and hotels that have lost 25 percent of average monthly total sales during the COVID-19 emergency. The beverages must be sold in containers with a secure lid in quantities from 4 to 64 oz before 11 p.m. An additional seal is required on the straw opening of a lid.

Within 60 days, bars and restaurants must use a transaction scan device to verify a consumer’s age if the person appears to be younger than 35 years of age. The temporary rule expires after the COVID-19 disaster emergency ends and a business reaches 60 percent capacity. PA’s open container law applies. The PLCB has also posted a list of guidelines.