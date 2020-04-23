Governor Wolf says private and public construction can resume May 1

HARRISBURG – Good news for the construction industry…During a conference call Thursday, Governor Tom Wolf gave more insight into the construction industry resuming operations next Friday.

Governor Wolf says this includes public and private construction statewide, “We are working with the industry…we had been for some time to make sure they’re strict guidelines regarding safety…social distancing, wearing masks.”

Originally, the governor said construction would start on a limited basis May 8. He says this time of the year makes it okay for construction to start at the end of next week, “There’s a low density in a lot of outside work, especially at this time of year. So they’re in a position to be open sooner rather than later.”

Meantime, the Valley is still awaiting when it can move into the ‘yellow’ phase of reopening, this after Governor Wolf announced Wednesday night ‘north central PA’ could move to yellow May 8.