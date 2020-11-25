Governor Wolf renews COVID-19 Disaster Declaration a Third Time

HARRISBURG – Governor Tom Wolf has renewed his 90-Day Disaster Declaration for a third time as the resurgence of COVID-19 continues statewide. The proclamation was first signed March 6 and renewed June 3. State GOP members and even some state Democrats had voted to end the declaration this summer, but lost a court battle over it.

The governor said Wednesday we cannot afford to let our guard down. The declaration provides increased support to state agencies involved in the continued response to the virus and recovery for the state during reopening.