Governor Wolf provides business guidance for yellow counties

HARRISBURG – Governor Tom Wolf has released some additional guidance for businesses in the counties which are heading into the yellow COVID-19 pandemic response phase Friday.

The governor says businesses which have been operating using teleworking, must continue to do so until the county enters the ‘green’ phase. Some businesses must remain closed, like nail salons, barbers and hair salons. Other businesses may open, and permitted to conduct in-person operations, but must adhere to strict sanitation and masking guidelines.

Other guidance includes specific information on cleaning and disinfecting premises, limiting the number of employees in common areas and customers on premises. Businesses must also provide masks and sanitizing supplies for employees, and create a plain in case a business is exposed to a probable or confirmed case of COVID-19. You can link to the new guidelines below.

https://www.governor.pa.gov/newsroom/gov-wolf-provides-business-guidance-as-counties-move-to-yellow-phase-on-may-8/