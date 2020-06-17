 Governor Wolf: PA 1 of 3 states recognized by CDC for COVID reduction success

HARRISBURG – Governor Tom Wolf is praising Pennsylvania residents after the receiving some CDC recognition for its case reduction success. During a press conference Wednesday, Governor Wolf says Pennsylvania is one of three state being recognized by the CDC for COVID-19 reduction success for more than 42 days. The other states are Montana and Hawaii. He says Pennsylvania is not one of nearly half the states across the country seeing spikes.

Governor Wolf pointed to the decision to require masks when visiting businesses even in counties in the green phase as another smart decision that could have lasting effects, this as a COVID-19 surge is possible this fall. Hear more of today’s remarks here.