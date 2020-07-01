Governor Wolf orders masks to be worn when leaving home

HARRISBURG – Governor Tom Wolf announced a new order Wednesday that says masks must be worn whenever anyone leaves home. Signed by Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine, the order takes effect immediately.

The order is an expansion to the business safety order signed in April that requires the wearing of masks in businesses. It outlines the situations when a mask must be worn and includes limited exceptions to the face-covering requirement.

The order says individuals are required to wear a face-covering if they are:

Outdoors and unable to maintain a distance of six feet from individuals who are not members of their household;

In any indoor location where members of the public are generally permitted;

Waiting for, riding on, driving, or operating public transportation;

Obtaining services from the healthcare sector and,

Engaged in work, whether at the workplace or performing work off-site.

A release from the Governor’s Office says the mask-wearing order will be sent to state and local officials, law enforcement, and others tasked with education about the order for those not in compliance. You can read the order at www.governor.pa.gov.