Governor Wolf launches $450 million Hospital Emergency Loan Program

HARRISBURG – COVID-19 distressed hospitals in Pennsylvania are getting some help from the state. Governor Tom Wolf announced Friday a $450 million Hospital emergency Loan Program or ‘HELP.’

Governor Wolf says hospitals will be eligible to apply for low-interest loans of up to $10 million. The loan is intended to provide short-term financial relief for hospitals until federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security funding is available.

The HELP application period is expected to run from April 13 through 20.

Hospitals should submit their requests through the Department of Community & Economic Development’s Electronic Single Application for Assistance. Applications will be evaluated based on specific criteria including size and location of the hospital, its financial need, and the impact of COVID-19 on its operations.