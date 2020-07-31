Governor Wolf: I am not closing school buildings

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf took to Twitter Friday responding to rumors he’d be announcing soon that the state won’t have in-person K-12 school classes this fall. He says that is not the case, he has no such order in the works.

There are widespread rumors that I will soon be announcing a statewide school building closure or cancelling classes this fall. I want to be clear: I am not closing school buildings or cancelling classes. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) July 31, 2020

In his Friday tweets, Governor Wolf says school boards and administrators will determine if school buildings reopen and if classes resume in person, remotely, or a combination of the two. He says the best way to find out about these local decisions is to contact your school board or school district administration.