Governor Wolf: I am not closing school buildings

WKOK Staff | July 31, 2020 |

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf took to Twitter Friday responding to rumors he’d be announcing soon that the state won’t have in-person K-12 school classes this fall. He says that is not the case, he has no such order in the works.

In his Friday tweets, Governor Wolf says school boards and administrators will determine if school buildings reopen and if classes resume in person, remotely, or a combination of the two. He says the best way to find out about these local decisions is to contact your school board or school district administration.

