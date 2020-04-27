Governor Wolf: golf courses, marinas, private campgrounds, others to reopen Friday

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania is taking another step in the reopening process, as limited outdoor recreational activities are set to reopen later this week. In a release Monday, Governor Tom Wolf says starting Friday, golf courses, marinas, guided fishing trips and privately owned campgrounds may reopen statewide. There are requirements to follow to prioritize public health and safety.

Campgrounds in state parks will remain closed through May 14. The governor says he’s doing this to maintain positive physical and mental health, as the state-wide stay-at-home order continues.

According to Governor Wolf, the CDC has issued guidance on visiting parks and recreational facilities. They are staying close to home, and continue practicing good hygiene. The CDC also says to continue practicing social distancing, which means you should still avoid crowding popular destinations. The CDC also says you should only go out if you feel healthy and have not been exposed to someone who’s tested positive for COVID-19. The CDC says having a safety plan is also recommended before heading outdoors.