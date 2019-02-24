Governor Wolf expands STEM and Computer Science in Schools

HARRISBURG — A local Intermediate Unit will benefit from some grant money announced recently by the governor. It is estimated that in 10 years, 7 out of every 10 jobs will require workers to use computers and some form of technology. It is with this thinking that Governor Tom Wolf is continuing roll out his groundbreaking PAsmart initiative.

Local institutions that stand to benefit from these grants are Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit, who will receive $500,000 and Mansfield University of PA with a $277,307 grant coming to them.

Gov. Wolf announced that $9.6 million in grants have been allocated for schools statewide to enhance science technology education. Combined with grants awarded in January, the Wolf Administration has awarded nearly $20 million in 2019 already to bolster STEM and computer science programs.

Some of the projects funded by these grants include CS/STEM camps and after school programs, support for diversity and inclusion on Sports teams in high need areas, and STEM programming for preK-2nd grade students.