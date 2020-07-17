Governor Wolf creates state law enforcement citizen commission

HARRISBURG – A law enforcement citizen advisory commission is now being formed on the state level as Governor Tom Wolf continues pushing for police reforms. In a release Friday, the governor says he’s signed an executive order created the Pennsylvania State Law Enforcement Citizen Advisory Commission.

It’ll be comprised of 15 members appointed by the governor, including one representative from each state police current Troop geographic areas – that includes Troop F for the Valley.

The deputy inspector general will oversee staff on investigations of alleged fraud, waste, misconduct, and abuse. The governor says the commission will be authorized to perform reviews of the covered agencies’ internal investigative findings related to allegations and incidents surrounding the use of force and bias-based policing.