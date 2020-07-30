Governor Wolf calls for censure of lawmaker after ‘hate and misinformation’ statement

HARRISBURG – Governor Tom Wolf is calling for the censure, or public rebuke of a Lebanon County state lawmaker. The governor is responding to a statement issued by State Representative Russ Diamond (R-102nd, Lebanon) which addressed comments made towards what he calls the ‘unmasked community’ during the pandemic. But the statement was similar to a released issued earlier this week by Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine on the LBGTQ community and recent transphobic comments against the health official.

In a statement, Governor Wolf called Diamond’s statement a latest spread of ‘hate and misinformation’ as ‘abhorrent, disrespectful, and dangerous.’ He’s calling on Republican House leadership to introduce a resolution to censure the representative immediately. You can see Diamond’s and Wolf’s full statements below.

Rep. Russ Diamond statement: https://twitter.com/russdiamond/status/1288488309816254469/photo/1

Governor Wolf statement:

, Governor Tom Wolf released the following statement in response to the latest spread of hate and misinformation by Representative Russ Diamond: