Governor Wolf appoints new State Inspector General who will lead citizen commission

HARRISBURG – The current acting State Inspector General will now serve in that role full-time and will lead the way in the governor’s police reform initiative. In a release Tuesday, Governor Tom Wolf announces Lucas Miller is now the full-time inspector general. Miller will also lead the recently created Pennsylvania State Law Enforcement Citizen Advisory Commission.

The governor says Miller has held nearly every position within the Office of State Inspector General and has been repeatedly promoted within the agency. Governor Wolf says Miller has focused on improving government efficiency and ensuring accountability. Miller replaces Bruce Beemer, after serving as acting inspector general since January 2.