Governor Wolf announces foreclosure, eviction protections through August 31

HARRISBURG – If you’re still in danger of a foreclosure or eviction in these trying times, there’s still some protection for at least another month. In a release Thursday, Governor Tom Wolf announced a new executive order protecting homeowners and renters from eviction or foreclosure through August 31; this if they haven’t received assistance from a new program administered by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency; or are not already receiving relief through one of several federal foreclosure moratorium programs or judicial orders.

But the governor reminds residents, in almost all circumstances, renters and homeowners are still required to continue making monthly payments if they can. Those struggling should contact their landlord or mortgage servicer immediately.

Governor Wolf signed legislation in May providing $150 million for rental assistance and $25 million for mortgage assistance through PHFA with CARES Act funds. PHFA began accepting applications July 6.