 Governor Wolf acknowledges it was a risk to join recent protest

HARRISBURG – Governor Tom Wolf was criticized this week after violating his own coronavirus social distancing and crowd size guidelines during a demonstration Harrisburg. The governor joined hundreds in a march against racial injustice, despite the fact that Dauphin County is still in the yellow phase, where gatherings are supposed to be limited to 25 people or less.

Governor Wolf acknowledged the mistake today in a daily press briefing, “That was inconsistent. I acknowledge that, but I was trying to show support for a cause, the eradication of racism that I think is very, very important and I was trying to show my support for that effort.”

He was asked if he would be tested for Coronavirus after taking part in the protest, “I haven’t decided at this point, but I am trying to be extra cautious. I recognize that I took a real gamble there, but I thought that risk was worth taking for that specific cause.”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that people protesting should assume they have been exposed to the coronavirus.