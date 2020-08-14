Governor Tom Wolf relents, will give Lebanon County money

HARRISBURG – Governor Tom Wolf says he now will give some of the federal CARES Act funding to once-defiant Lebanon County. The county will use some of that money to promote mask wearing.

In a release Friday, Governor Wolf says he’s providing Lebanon County businesses and organizations with $12.8 million in funding. As part of the agreement, the county will launch a $2.8 million campaign to emphasize mask wearing.

The governor says he’s remained committed to helping Lebanon County throughout this process, and is happy a solution has been found.