Governor Tom Wolf: 400 new jobs coming to Columbia County

HARRISBURG – Hundreds of new jobs are coming to a neighboring Valley county. Governor Tom Wolf’s office says WebstaurantStore, Inc., an online restaurant supply company, will build a new fulfillment center in Columbia County, creating at least 400 new jobs.

Gov. Wolf says WebstaurantStore purchased land in Hemlock Township to build a distribution center and has invested $33 million into the project. This is expected to create 400 new, full-time jobs and retain nearly 500 jobs over the next three years.

The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development for an $800,000 Pennsylvania First grant. It also received $800,000 in job creation tax credits to be distributed upon the creation of new jobs. The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team.