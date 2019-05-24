Home
Governor Tom Wolf: 400 new jobs coming to Columbia County

WKOK Staff | May 24, 2019 |

HARRISBURG – Hundreds of new jobs are coming to a neighboring Valley county. Governor Tom Wolf’s office says WebstaurantStore, Inc., an online restaurant supply company, will build a new fulfillment center in Columbia County, creating at least 400 new jobs.

 

Gov. Wolf says WebstaurantStore purchased land in Hemlock Township to build a distribution center and has invested $33 million into the project. This is expected to create 400 new, full-time jobs and retain nearly 500 jobs over the next three years.

 

The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development for an $800,000 Pennsylvania First grant. It also received $800,000 in job creation tax credits to be distributed upon the creation of new jobs. The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team.

 

