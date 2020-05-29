Governor to lift more pandemic restrictions in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf plans to announce that he’ll lift more pandemic restrictions in certain counties in Pennsylvania, while 26 more counties woke up to fewer restrictions. That leaves nearly 6 million people in hard-hit southeastern Pennsylvania under Wolf’s tightest orders, including a stay-at-home order that is part of Wolf’s so-called “red” phase in the governor’s stoplight-colored three-phase reopening plan. Wolf will announce Friday that more counties can move to the green phase, the phase with the fewest restrictions. Starting Friday, eight more counties — Dauphin, Franklin, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike and Schuylkill — are moving to the yellow phase. Also Friday, 18 mostly rural counties across northern Pennsylvania are moving to the green phase.