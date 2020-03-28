Governor praises state lawmakers for passage of Coronavirus bill

Governor Tom Wolf is praising state lawmakers for their passage of legislation to provide $50 million in funding for much-needed medical supplies for health care workers and coronavirus patients. Governor Wolf says he will work to get the funding moving as quickly as possible so it can help front line medical workers who need it in the fight against coronavirus. The governor says that means ensuring they have enough beds for all of their patients, as well as the equipment they need to care for patients and the personal protective equipment needed to prevent themselves from getting sick.